Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on 12-13 June 2022.

On his first day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Turkish Cypriot civil society organizations, underlined that we have always stood by the Turkish Cypriots and that we would not allow anyone to disrupt our togetherness.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met in Lapta with some of our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters, together with Ziya Öztürkler, Minister of Interior of the TRNC, thanked the habitants of Lapta for their sincere hospitality and emphasized that we would always continue to support the Turkish Cypriot people in every field.

On second day of his program in the TRNC, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu in Lefkosa, and underlined that in line with our common vision, we would continue to defend together our national cause.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Ersin Tatar of the TRNC, and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that during the meeting, our commitment to the recognition of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people was re-emphasized, and cooperation proposals that the TRNC would present in the forthcoming days were discussed.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Zorlu Töre, Speaker of the Republic Assembly of the TRNC and the members of its Presidency Board, and emphasized that we would continue to work with determination to make the voice of the TRNC be heard in the world.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Prime Minister Ünal Üstel and members of the governing coalition of the TRNC and noted that the welfare, development and security of Turkish Cypriots were always our priority.