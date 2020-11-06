Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on 31 March 2022.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they discussed matters on our common agenda such as the Cyprus issue, Maraş and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would continue to work together for the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriots.