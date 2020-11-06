Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shiekh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah of the State of Kuwait.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the Joint Action Plan and Agreements in the fields of media, librarianship, social policies and environment were signed and that we would continue to support Kuwait's mediation efforts in the Gulf.

In the framework of the visit, the Second Meeting of Turkey-Kuwait Joint Committee for Cooperation (JCC) was also held under the co-chairmanship of the two Foreign Ministers.