Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on 16 April 2021.

In Lefkosa, Minister Çavuşoğlu met first with Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu of TRNC and held a meeting, where the recent developments on Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean were evaluated.

Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed that the preparations of 5+United Nations (UN) meeting were discussed, that we would always continue to defend our national cause Cyprus and we would work together based on the two State solution.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with representatives of political parties of TRNC and noted that we had reiterated our position based on the two State solution and sovereign equality.

Minister Çavuşoğlu pointed out as well that we would defend our national cause in unity and solidarity.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Ersin Tatar of TRNC.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that 5+UN meeting was discussed, that the federal solution had been negotiated for 53 years without any result, that the Turkish Cypriot side promoted the two State solution and cooperation based on sovereign equality, and that Turkey would always continue to support TRNC.