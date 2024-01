Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Jeenbek Kulubaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, in Bishkek. A Joint Press Conference was held after the meeting.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan subsequently was received by Sadyr Japarov, President of Kyrgyzstan.

Minister Hakan Fidan also met with Nurlanbek Shakiev, Speaker of Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, in Bishkek.