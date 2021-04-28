Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is visiting Switzerland to attend the Informal 5+United Nations (UN) meeting on the Cyprus issue, with the participation of the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar and the Greek Cypriot Administration leader Nicos Anastadiades, as well as the guarantor countries, Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom (UK).

On his first day in Geneva, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Ambassador Jean-Paul Carteron, Founder and Honorary President of Crans Montana Forum (CMF), had a meeting where possible cooperation between CMF and Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) as well as the Cyprus issue were discussed, and also invited him to ADF on 18 June.

On his second day in Geneva, Minister Çavuşoğlu participated in the Informal 5+UN meeting on the Cyprus issue, and stated our strong support for the Turkish Cypriot side’s vision of sovereign equality and equal international status and its proposal to this end.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also emphasized that he explained why the federal solution was not possible, and that a fair, permanent and sustainable solution could only be achieved based on the realities on the Island.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who was hosting the Informal 5+UN meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that the solution on Cyprus should be based on the international equal status and the sovereign equality of the two sides, and that peace and stability for the whole region could only be possible with the cooperation of the two States on the Island.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Foreign Minister Dominic Raab of the UK.

Minister Çavuşoğlu confirmed our full support to the new solution vision of the Turkish Cypriot side and noted that the only realistic solution was the conduct of negotiations between two States rather than two communities.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also held a meeting on the recent developments in Syria with Geir O. Pedersen, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, and reaffirmed our support to the Constitutional Committee and the political process.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, where humanitarian crises around the world were evaluated.