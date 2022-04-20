Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met in Istanbul with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and held preparations of the 8th Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee Meeting on 14 October 2022.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they discussed the issues that concerns the two countries, especially Ukraine, Libya, food and energy crises, and that we would further strengthen our cooperation with the 12 documents to be signed today.