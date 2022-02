On 27 February 2022, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a VTC meeting in Ankara with Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn of Cambodia.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that we would increase cooperation with the ASEAN Term Chair Cambodia, and that Cambodia's Embassy in Ankara would be inaugurated during the visit.

Within the margins of the meeting, the Agreement on the Prevention of Double Taxation and the MoU on Protocol Cooperation between our Foreign Ministries were signed.