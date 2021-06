Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is visiting Italy to participate in the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat DAESH to be held on 28 June 2021, co-hosted by Italy and the US, a Ministerial Meeting on Syria with limited participation to be held on the same day, the G-20 Meeting and to hold bilaterals.

On his first day of his program in Rome, Minister Çavuşoğlu had meetings with the Foreign Ministers of Canada and Lithuania, Marc Garneau ve Gabrielius Landsbergis.