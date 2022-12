Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Tobias Billström, Foreign Minister of Sweeden, in Ankara on 21 December 2022.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stressed that for NATO membership, we expect Sweden to fulfill its commitments arising from Trilateral Memorandum and to take concrete steps in the fight against terrorism.