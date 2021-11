Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara on 25 November 2021 with Hissein Brahim Taha, new Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

During the meeting, matters of common interest for the Islamic world were discussed.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also received the newly appointed Ambassador Jean-Daniel Ruch of Switzerland.