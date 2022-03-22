On 22 March 2022, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Pakistan to attend the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad and to hold bilaterals.

Minister Çavuşoğlu first met with Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan on the margins of the OIC meeting in Islamabad.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a brief meeting with Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai of Thailand, and discussed the issues of common interest.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and underlined that we would always stand by the Turkish Cypriots.

Afterwards, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a conversation with Foreign Minister Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea, and stressed that the constitutional order should be established as soon as possible.

At his speech to the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC, Minister Çavuşoğlu reiterated the need to adopt a common stance against the challenges the Muslim World faces.

Later on the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed the economic relations and development cooperation between our countries with Ashni Singh, the Finance Minister of Guyana.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia and stated that we would work together to further develop our relations.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi of Kazakhstan. During the meeting, our bilateral relations and developments in Ukraine were discussed.