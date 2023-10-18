Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan attended and addressed the Executive Committee at the ministerial level of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on 18 October 2023.

In his address, Minister Fidan stressed that new methods must be adopted and concrete steps need to be taken by Muslim countries to reach a fair and lasting solution for the Palestine issue; nothing can excuse depriving Gazans of electricity, fuel, food and water & nothing can justify shelling civilians, mosques and hospitals; and recent events showed once again that Islamic world should think, speak and act in unity.

On the margins of the meeting, Minister Fidan met with Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, and Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran.