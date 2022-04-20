Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu attended via VTC the 20th Council of Ministers Meeting of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) hosted by Bangladesh Chairmanship, on 27 July 2022.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that our common goal should be to reach 500 billion US Dollars in trade between D-8 countries by 2030, and stressed as well that we support the enlargement of the D-8 with the participation of Azerbaijan.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Minister of Economy Sergiu Gaibu of Moldova and underlined that we were looking forward to deepening cooperation between our countries in every field.