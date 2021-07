Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held meetings on 28 July 2021 with newly appointed Ambassadors Sering Modou Njie of The Gambia, Ismail Abba Yusuf of Nigeria and Fidelis Mironko of Rwanda. At the meetings, our bilateral relations were discussed and Minister Çavuşoğlu wished them success during their tenure.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also hosted Kudratullah Zeki, Minister of Transport of Afghanistan, at our Ministry.