Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Mamadou Tangara, Foreign Minister of Gambia, in Ankara on 20 December 2022.

Following the meeting, Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in Protocol with his counterpart.

Afterwards, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they discussed improving relations between Türkiye and Gambia in every field, which is one of the important partners of Türkiye in Africa and two countries will continue their solidarity in the fight against terrorism.