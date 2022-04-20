Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited the State of Palestine on 24 May 2022.

The second meeting of the Joint Committee was held under the chairmanship of Minister Çavuşoğlu and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine, Riyad Malki, and then a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the legal framework of our relations had been further strengthened with the signing of ten agreements, that we would increase our trade volume to 2 billion U.S. Dollars and that we would continue our strong support for the Palestinian cause.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Türkiye graduates in Palestine and stated that we would further increase our scholarships for Palestinians.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine and emphasized that Türkiye’s strong support for the brotherly Palestinian people and its cause would continue.