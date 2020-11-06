Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with Foreign Minister Riad Malki of Palestine on 7 May 2021, and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized our strong support for the Palestinian cause, and stated that Israel must end its occupation of East Jerusalem and West Bank and allow elections, and that we condemned the attacks on Haram al-Sharif and forced evictions in Sheikh Jarrah, perpetrated during the holy month of Ramadan.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson and underlined that it was important to keep the positive agenda with the EU, and that we were expecting from the EU concrete steps on migration, visa liberalization and the fight against terrorism.