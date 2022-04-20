Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu. During the meeting, economic, education, tourism, defense industry and cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism were discussed. Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that the trade volume target between the two countries was $1 billion. Minister Çavuşoğlu also stated that NATO's enlargement, developments in Ukraine, the Caucasus and Syria were also discussed.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with President of Estonia Alar Karis. During the meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu conveyed the greetings of President Erdoğan and invited President of Estonia Alar Karis to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.