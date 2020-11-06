Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara on 12 October 2021 with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi of Indonesia. A joint press conference was held following the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that during the first bilateral official visit from Indonesia to Turkey at the level of Foreign Minister, preparations of Turkey-Indonesia High Level Strategic Council were discussed, vaccine certificates were mutually recognized, a travel corridor was formed, and agreements on development and pharmaceutical production were signed.

On the same day in the morning Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Jorge Pizarro Soto, President of Parlamento Latinoamericano (PARLATINO), and underlined that the Grand National Assembly of Turkey’s observer status with PARLATINO would enhance our inter-parliamentary relations with Latin America.