Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi of Indonesia.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that in 2021, our bilateral trade increased by 50%, that our target was 10 billion US Dollars, and that we would continue our close cooperation in international platforms.

On the margins of the meeting, the new chancery of the Embassy of Indonesia in Ankara was officially inaugurated as well.

On the same day, Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stopped over in Mauritania to meet with his newly appointed Mauritanian colleague Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug and congratulated him.

The two Ministers signed also the Protocol on Land Allocation for our Embassies.