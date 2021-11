Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is visiting Turkmenistan to attend the 25th Meeting of the Council of Ministers and 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and to hold bilaterals on 26-28 November 2021.

In Ashgabat on 26 November 2021, Minister Çavuşoğlu first met with Foreign Minister Rashod Meredov of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, preparations of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit and ECO Summit were discussed.