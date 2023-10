Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan addressed the 27th Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Shusha on 10 October 2023.

After the meeting, Minister Fidan signed the document making Türkiye a party to the Charter of the ECO Clean Energy Centre, which will have its headquarters in Baku.

Then, Minister Fidan met with Jalil Abbas Jilani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.