Minister Çavuşoğlu arrived in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, to attend the 26th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers and hold bilateral meetings.

Minister Çavuşoğlu first met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Minister stated that economy, defense cooperation and regional developments were discussed.

After that at the ECO meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized the necessity of effective cooperation, particularly in economy and alternative energy sources, against the global challenges experienced in food and energy fields and supply chains.

Following the ECO meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with the acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhiyor Saidov. Minister stated that they discussed bilateral relations in the fields of economy, culture, education and our regional cooperation.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also met with Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), an ECO observer member. Minister underlined Türkiye’s full support for the TRNC at international fora.

Lastly, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan. Minister said that Türkiye and Uzbekistan are strengthening their strategic cooperation.