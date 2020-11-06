Minister Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Qatar to attend the Doha Forum on 26 March 2022.

Minister Çavuşoğlu had a Newsmaker Interview on current issues at the Doha Forum. Minister Çavuşoğlu shared his assessments on global and regional developments, particularly the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the steps taken by our country to find a solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held also bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the margins of the Doha Forum.

In this framework, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Emine Cabbarova, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Ramtane Lamamra, Foreign Minister of Algeria and Gamini Lakshman Peiris, Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka.

Minister Çavuşoğlu had also bilateral meetings with Wolfgang Ischinger, President of the Munich Security Conference Foundation, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Marcelo Luis Ebrard, Foreign Minister of Mexico and John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.