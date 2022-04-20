Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan participated in the opening panel of the Doha Forum titled "Mediation in a Time of Fragmentation" and delivered a speech.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, on the margins of Doha Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan participated in the "Newsmaker" session at the Doha Forum and answered Patrick Wintour’s questions regarding current developments.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, on the margins of the Doha Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria, on the margins of the Doha Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, on the margins of the Doha Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon, on the margins of the Doha Forum.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway, on the margins of the Doha Forum.