Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Developing Eight Countries (D-8) held via videoconference and wished every success to Bangladesh, to whom Turkey handed over the Term Presidency.

Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed that we would continue our efforts to put into practice the great economic potential of D-8 and that we would also share our best practices in the field of tourism with D-8 Members.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu received Ambassador Michael-Christos Diamessis of Greece, ahead of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias’ visit the following week.