Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting on 9 November 2021 in Ankara with İsmail Demir, President of Defense Industries, and evaluated current projects.

Minister Çavuşoğlu pointed out that cooperation in the defense industry field was one of the important priorities of our foreign policy.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with Aydın Maruf, the Regional Minister for Ethnic Groups of the KRG and Member of the Executive Board of the Iraqi Turkmen Front, discussed the developments in Iraq and noted that we would always stand by our Turkmen brothers and sisters.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu received newly appointed Ambassadors Maria Elena Palo Algabre of the Philippines and Francisca Ashietey-Odunton of Ghana and wished them success during their tenure.

On the same day in the morning, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with the Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, where he had gone to attend the opening ceremony of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Geneva Office, discussed our cooperation projects and emphasized that our support to WHO’s fight against the pandemic would continue.