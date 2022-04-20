Minister Çavuşoğlu visited Algeria on 10-11 December 2022 to co-chair the first meeting of the Türkiye-Algeria Joint Planning Group and to hold bilateral meetings.

Minister Çavuşoğlu first met with his Algerian counterpart, Ramtane Lamamra. He stated that the trade, agriculture, industry, energy, culture and education cooperation between Türkiye and Algeria would develop. He also underlined that our trade volume target is 10 billion dollars. Minister said that our Consulate General in Oran would very soon be operational.

Afterwards, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with our businesspeople in Algeria. He emphasized that our businesspeople are making the most important contribution to the development of economic ties between Türkiye and Algeria. He also added that the entrepreneurial spirit of our businesspeople and the skills of our workers have turned Türkiye into a world’s leading brand. Minister stressed that Türkiye always supports its citizens no matter where they live.

Minister Çavuşoğlu had his last meeting in Algeria with Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria and conveyed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's greetings and best wishes. He stressed our will to further develop Türkiye-Algeria relations.