Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu’s first meeting was with Mauro Vieira, re-appointed Foreign Minister of Brazil.

Later on the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Mario Bucaro, Foreign Minister of Guatemala. Minister and his counterpart discussed economic, defense and cultural relations.

Minister Çavuşoğlu realized his last bilateral meeting with Michael Moussa-Adamo, Foreign Minister of Gabon. They discussed economic and defense relations as well as cooperation between two Foreign Ministries.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, held the first bilateral meeting in 2023 with Yuliia Svyrydenko, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine. Our humanitarian aid and implementation of İstanbul Grain Deal were discussed.

Following the meeting with Svyrydenko, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany and conveyed best wishes of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The situation in Syria and NATO enlargement were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the oath-taking ceremony of Lula da Silva, President of Brazil and conveyed President Erdoğan’s message of congratulations.