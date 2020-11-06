Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina to discuss our multidimensional relations and regional developments on 4-5 May 2021.

Minister Çavuşoğlu started his visit to Sarajevo on 4 May by visiting the Kovaçi Martyrdom and the mausoleum of the first President of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Aliya Izetbegović.

On his second day in Sarajevo, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a fruitful meeting with his Bosnian counterpart Bisera Turković, and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that our relations were at an excellent level, that Sarajevo-Belgrade Highway project was important for the peace and stability of the region, and that we were fully supporting the territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Chairman Milorad Dodik and Members Željko Komšić and Šefik Džaferović of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized our support to the political unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and expressed that we would continue to stand by brotherly and friendly Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed the situation of our business people with Zoran Tegeltija, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Minister Çavuşoğlu pointed out that our bilateral trade target was 1 billion US Dollars, that we had reviewed our Free Trade Agreement accordingly, and that we were continuing to support Bosnia and Herzegovina in the fight against COVID-19.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with the Council of Presidents of the House of Peoples and the House of Representatives of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and underlined that our will to take every step to further develop our bilateral relations was reaffirmed, and that we attached importance to parliamentary diplomacy, an effective tool of our foreign policy.