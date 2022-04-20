Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan paid a visit to New York to have meetings aimed at stopping the war in Gaza and achieving lasting peace.

Minister Fidan met with Wang Yi, Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China & monthly president of the UN Security Council, along with his counterparts from the Contact Group mandated by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Arab League.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations in New York along with his counterparts from the Contact Group mandated by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation & Arab League. During the meeting they discussed achieving a full ceasefire in Gaza and options for establishing lasting peace in the region.