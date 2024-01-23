Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in New York before the UN Security Council meeting on "the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question" on 22 January 2024.

Minister Hakan Fidan received the delegation of Turkish American National Steering Committee at Turkish House in New York on 23 January 2024.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan later met with Alexander Schallenberg, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria, at Turkish House.

Minister Fidan subsequently met with Geir Pedersen, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Syria, at Turkish House.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan also met with Abdallah Bouhabib, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of Lebanon, in New York.

Minister Hakan Fidan, who has attended the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Palestine, met with António Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN, and Stéphane Séjourné, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, the current President of UNSC.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan lastly met with Ahmed Attaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of Algeria, in New York.