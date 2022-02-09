On 9 February 2022, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir O. Pedersen.

During the meeting, the recent developments in Syria regarding the Constitutional Committee process were discussed.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Abdullah Eren, President of the Presidency of Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), and discussed our joint projects.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would make our citizens and related communities feel that our state would always stand by them and that our Ministry and YTB would continue to work together.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with the President of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, Taha Ayhan, and noted that were were pleased with the active work of the Youth Forum.