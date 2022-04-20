Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan visited the US to accompany President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and to have bilateral and multilateral meetings.

Minister Fidan had his first meeting in New York with Micheál Martin, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defence of Ireland at Turkish House on 17 September. Bilateral relations and mutual high level visits, Black Sea Grain Initiative, latest developments on Cyprus issue and Türkiye-EU relations were discussed at the meeting.

Later that day, Minister Fidan met with Annalena Baerbock, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany. At the meeting, issues of Türkiye’s EU process including updating the Customs Union and visa liberalization process, recent developments regarding Cyprus matter, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Sweden’s NATO membership and climate change were discussed.

On 18 September, Minister Fidan met with Hanke Bruins Slot, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, at Turkish House. Bilateral relations, NATO enlargement, latest developments on Ukraine, and vile attacks against our holy book Quran in Netherlands were discussed at the meeting.

Minister Fidan had his first meeting on 19 September with George Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece.

Then, Minister Fidan met with Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy. Irregular migration was discussed at the meeting.

Later that day, Foreign Minister Fidan met with Ignazio Cassis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, at Turkish House. At the meeting, bilateral relations, cooperation in regional matters & international organizations and the latest developments in Ukraine were discussed.

On 20 September, Minister Fidan met with Ylva Johansson, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, at Turkish House. Visa liberalization and combating illegal migration were discussed at the meeting.

Then, he attended the meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Muslims in Europe.

On 21 September, Minister Fidan addressed the 14th Ministerial Meeting of the UN Group of Friends of Mediation, which is co-chaired by Türkiye and Finland.

He had bilateral meetings with Krišjānis Kariņš, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, and Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU.

Minister Fidan then adressed the Foreign Ministers' Annual Coordination Meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

In his address to the Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for the Summit of the Future, Minister Fidan stressed the steps to be taken towards transformation of the global management, strengthening multilateralism & UN reform and reiterated our commitment to this end.

Following the Meeting, Minister Fidan met with Sergei Aleinik, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

Minister Fidan met with Abdullatif bin Rashid al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, and Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama, at Turkish House. After the meeting, Mencomo and Fidan signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of Political Consultation Mechanism between Türkiye and Panama.

Later, Minister Fidan received Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations, and met with José Manuel Albares, Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation.

Minister Fidan addressed the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Group of Friends’ Ministerial Meeting.

After meeting with Denis Moncada Colindres, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua, the Minister moved to Turkish House to have a series of bilateral meetings. There, he met with Miroslav Wlachovsky, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia; Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba; Mariya Gabriel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria; Albert Leo van Klaveren Stork, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile; Ilia Darchiashvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia; and Amos J. Hochstein, US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security.

On 22 September, Minister Fidan attended the Informal Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) at Turkish House. At the meeting, anti-terror operation of Azerbaijan, preparations for the 10th Summit of the OTS, relations of the Organization with other international institutions, including UNGA & OIC, and strengthening its institutional structure were discussed.

Then, Minister Fidan met with Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, and Hadja Lahbib, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions of Belgium at Turkish House.

Minister Fidan and Eli Cohen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, discussed bilateral relations including economy, tourism & consular affairs and regional developments at their meeting at Turkish House.

At his meeting with Karachay Turks, Minister Fidan emphasized that our Consulate General's doors are always open to the them and that it is always at their service.

Later, Minister Fidan met with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State. Along with bilateral relations, Black Sea Grain Deal, Sweden’s accession to NATO and the latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed at the meeting.

After attending Foreign Ministerial Meeting of the Astana Platform, Minister Fidan met with Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, and Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia at Turkish House at the end of the day.

On 23 September, Minister of Foreign affairs Hakan Fidan attended the Foreign Ministers' Meeting of MIKTA. Then, he met with Retno Marsudi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Indonesia. At the meeting, bilateral relations, including defence industry cooperation, economy & trade and Black Sea Grain Initiative were discussed.

Later, Minister Fidan met with Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia, at Turkish House.

Minister Fidan had his last meeting in New York with António Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN. The latest developments in Ukraine, Black Sea Grain Initiative and Cyprus issue were discussed at the meeting.