On 20 September 2021, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Marta Lucia Ramirez, Vice President and Foreign Minister of Colombia.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stressed that we would finalize the agreements that would promote trade and investments and increase cooperation in the fight against terrorism, organized crime and irregular migration.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu conveyed his congratulations to the new Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia of Venezuela, and stated that despite the pandemic, our trade had doubled, that we would maintain this momentum, and that would host him in Ankara to strengthen the good relations between our countries.

Minister Çavuşoğlu continued his meetings in New York with Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani of Bahrain.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would build on the positive momentum we had recently reached in our relations, and that we wished to further develop our cooperation especially in tourism and health.