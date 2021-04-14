Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Brussels on 14 April 2021 to participate in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Council Meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu met with his counterparts from the Framework Nations of the Resolute Support Mission ahead of the NATO Council Meeting, and discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the NATO Council Meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that a long-term strategy was needed for Afghanistan, that we would convene on April 24 a high-level conference in Istanbul with Qatar and the United Nations on the Afghan peace process, and that Turkey’s commitment to brotherly Afghanistan would remain strong.