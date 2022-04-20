Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to France on 9 October 2022 to participate in the Meeting of the Presidents of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

At first in Strasbourg, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with the Turkish citizens living in the region.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the meeting, where informal exchange of views were held on current challenges facing Europe and future of the Council of Europe, with the participation of past PACE Presidents in Strasbourg.

Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with the Turkish Delegation of PACE in Strasbourg as well.