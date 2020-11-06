Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu attended the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Foreign Ministers VTC Meeting on 17 November 2021 and emphasized that our close cooperation with ACD would continue within the framework of our Asia Anew Initiative.

During the meeting, the ACD Chairmanship, carried out by Turkey since September 2019, was handed over to Bahrain and Nevşehir was announced as the ACD’s Tourism Capital for the year 2022.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Pornchai Danvivathana, Secretary General of the ACD and noted that enhancing solidarity and unity in Asia was our priority.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrein and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed that cooperation opportunities in the fields of defense industry, health and tourism were evaluated, steps to further increase our trade volume were discussed and it was agreed to use effectively our consultation mechanisms.