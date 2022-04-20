Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan was received by Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the margins of the 7th CICA Summit.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, on the margins of the 7th CICA Summit.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, on the margins of the 7th CICA Summit.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Vijitha Herath, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of Sri Lanka, on the margins of the 7th CICA Summit.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the margins of the 7th CICA Summit.