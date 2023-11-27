Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, who is in Barcelona to attend 8th Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), met with José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, together with his counterparts mandated by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League. At the meeting, actions to stop the war in Gaza and achieve lasting peace were discussed.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan later attended the 8th Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean. During the meeting, the critical situation in the Palestine-Israel conflict and its consequences for the region were discussed.

On the margin of the 8th Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean, Minister Hakan Fidan met with Micheál Martin, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Ireland, Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain and Hanke Bruins Slot, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Nederlands.