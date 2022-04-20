Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan firstly had a meeting with representatives of think tanks at an event organized by SETA Washington Branch in the U.S.

Minister Fidan, with his counterparts from the Contact Group mandated by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League, answered questions from the press in Washington.

Providing information about diplomatic efforts to stop the war in Gaza, the Ministers emphasized the need for prominent Western countries to exert pressure on Israel to achieve a complete ceasefire and implement a two-state solution.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, with his counterparts from the Contact Group mandated by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League, later met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

In the meeting the group stressed their disappointment concerning the U.S. veto to the UN Security Council resolution seeking urgent humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.