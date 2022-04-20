Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan attended the Second Ministerial Meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity held as part of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council, in Brussels.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Giorgos Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, on the margins of the Second Ministerial Meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity held as part of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council, in Brussels.

Minister of Foreign Affairs HakanFidan met with Chris Fearne, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Malta, on the margins of the Second Ministerial Meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity held as part of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council, in Brussels.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, on the margins of the Second Ministerial Meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity held as part of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council, in Brussels.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Dan Neculaescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, on the margins of the Second Ministerial Meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity held as part of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council, in Brussels.