Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Italy on 2 December 2022 to participate in the 8th edition of the Mediterranean Dialogues Conference in Rome.

At the "MED Dialogue Session" of the Forum, Minister Çavuşoğlu delivered a speech on our foreign policy on regional and international issues, and stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy to overcome trust deficit.

On the margins of the Forum, Minister Çavuşoğlu also held a meeting with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani of Italy and both Ministers discussed our bilateral relations and regional developments.