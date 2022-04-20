Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  1. Press & Information
  2. Latest Developments
  3. Visit of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to Italy to Attend the 8th Edition of the Mediterranean Dialogues Conference, 2 December 2022
Visit of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to Italy to Attend the 8th Edition of the Mediterranean Dialogues Conference, 2 December 2022
Visit of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to Italy to Attend the 8th Edition of the Mediterranean Dialogues Conference, 2 December 2022

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Italy on 2 December 2022 to participate in the 8th edition of the Mediterranean Dialogues Conference in Rome.

At the "MED Dialogue Session" of the Forum, Minister Çavuşoğlu delivered a speech on our foreign policy on regional and international issues, and stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy to overcome trust deficit.

On the margins of the Forum, Minister Çavuşoğlu also held a meeting with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani of Italy and both Ministers discussed our bilateral relations and regional developments.