On 9 December 2021, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the 14th Bali Democracy Forum held online and emphasized the need for an inclusive and fair global system.

Later on the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu received the Ambassadors of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ukraine. Minister Çavuşoğlu thanked Ambassador Marcel Mulumba Tshidimba of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who completed his term in our country, and wished success to the newly appointed Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar of Ukraine.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Ziyatdin Kassanov, President of the World Union of Ahiska Turks and augured the best for the 4th Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly of the World Union of Ahiska Turks. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would continue to support the right cause of the Ahiska Turks.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with the delegation of the UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) at our Ministry. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we were pleased to have one of the UN educational centers at the Bahçeşehir University.