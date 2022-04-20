Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of National Defence Yaşar Güler, Chief of Turkish General Staff General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu and Director of National Intelligence Organization İbrahim Kalın met with General Commander of the Libyan National Army Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, Deputy Commander General Saddam Haftar, Chief of the General Staff General Khaled Haftar and Director General of the Libyan Development and Reconstruction Fund Belqasim Haftar, 25 November 2026, Ankara