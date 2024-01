H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to Jordan on 17-18 January 2024.

Minister Fidan will meet with H.E. Mr. Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, and will also be received by H.M. Abdullah II, King of Jordan.

During the meetings, bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments, particularly the current situation in Palestine, will be discussed.