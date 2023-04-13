H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to Austria on 14 April 2023.

During the visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu will be holding bilateral meetings with H.E. Mr. Alexander Schallenberg, Austrian Foreign Minister, H.E. Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and H.E. Ms. Helga Maria Schmid, the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and will also attend an Iftar event in Vienna.