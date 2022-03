H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Türkiye, will attend the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to be held in Islamabad on 22-23 March 2022.

During his visit to Islamabad, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the OIC Member States.