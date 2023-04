H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to Bulgaria on 12 April 2023 to attend an Iftar event.

During his visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu will address business people in Shumen, meet with students and come together with the members of the Turkish community on the occasion of the Iftar event.